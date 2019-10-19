Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE:RRTS opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.49. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $480.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.50 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 2,548 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 111,010 shares of company stock worth $3,086,397. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

