Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 539,248 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,248 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $60,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $5,127,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 72.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 495,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 840,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,867.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,750 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

NYSE F opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.