Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 44,205 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Netflix worth $64,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after buying an additional 2,039,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after buying an additional 1,118,349 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36,563.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,643,000 after buying an additional 784,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $228,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Imperial Capital set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.11.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $275.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Netflix’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

