Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,521 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of Square worth $54,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Square by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at $26,645,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,048 shares of company stock worth $2,979,489 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $60.45 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,022.50, a PEG ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.39.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

