Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,851 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $80,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allegion by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 82,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 215,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after purchasing an additional 112,667 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.08. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $74.83 and a 52-week high of $111.99. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

