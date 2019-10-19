Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 63,313 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,313 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $68,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $660,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,784,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,878,000 after acquiring an additional 448,737 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,358,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

