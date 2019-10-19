Robert W. Baird Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $300.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Imperial Capital set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.11.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $18.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.30. 23,429,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,658,886. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.73. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

