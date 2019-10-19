Roger D. Shannon Sells 6,200 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $60,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.63 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $469.18 million, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.24.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.95 million. Analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 248,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ADTRAN by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

