Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Roxgold Inc (TSE:ROXG)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, 519,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,326,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roxgold from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Roxgold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $339.23 million and a PE ratio of 96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.06.

Roxgold Company Profile (TSE:ROXG)

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.