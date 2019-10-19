Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19,105.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE opened at $17.73 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other news, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $48,749.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,764 shares in the company, valued at $307,725.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 64,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $996,529.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,311.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 99,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,366 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

