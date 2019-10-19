Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fly Leasing were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 211.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 300.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 24.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLY opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $601.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.83. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $23.00 target price on Fly Leasing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

