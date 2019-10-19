Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDI. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD during the second quarter worth $150,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 96.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD during the second quarter valued at $1,246,000.

NYSE:EDI opened at $12.17 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

