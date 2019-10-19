Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Aeroflex (NYSE:ARX) Price Target to $9.00

Aeroflex (NYSE:ARX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeroflex in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Aeroflex Company Profile

Aeroflex Holding Corp. (Aeroflex Holding) is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and microwave integrated circuits, components and systems used in the design, development and maintenance of wireless communication systems. The Company’s solutions include microelectronic components and test and measurement equipment used by companies in the space, avionics and defense; commercial wireless communications, and medical and other markets.

