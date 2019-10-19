Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $30.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $9.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 17,861,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,592. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

