Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $43,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

