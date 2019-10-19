Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,803,000 after buying an additional 1,247,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,631.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $1,926,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $7,060,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

