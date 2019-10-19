Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,810 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:CIB opened at $49.47 on Friday. Bancolombia SA has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3248 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

