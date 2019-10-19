Royal Bank of Canada Sells 99,437 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,437 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,267,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 231,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,589,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,304 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 202,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASX. Macquarie raised ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of ASX opened at $5.02 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.95.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

