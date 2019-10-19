Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Investec raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:RBS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.13. 2,802,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.16. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 693,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after buying an additional 366,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Vilas Fund LP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

