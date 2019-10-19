Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $132.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $126.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.10.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,471. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $131.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,974. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

