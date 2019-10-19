Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) PT Lowered to C$0.60 at Haywood Securities

Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) had its price target trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Royal Nickel stock opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $204.76 million and a PE ratio of -12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.79. Royal Nickel has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.88.

Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Nickel will post 0.0710448 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Nickel Company Profile

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

