Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUSHA. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

RUSHA stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $9,481,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 908.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 172,090 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 126.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 93,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 33.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 90,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,481,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.