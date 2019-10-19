Ryo Currency Trading Down 3% This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $257,074.00 and $126.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,033.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.02165527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.55 or 0.02670931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00675932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00672773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00055482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00449232 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012525 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 15,021,051 coins and its circulating supply is 14,903,739 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

