Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.28 and last traded at $40.28, 186 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

