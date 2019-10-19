San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Increases Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in AON were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $968,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in AON by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

Shares of AON stock opened at $192.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.21 and a 200 day moving average of $187.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $198.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

