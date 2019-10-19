San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.12.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.