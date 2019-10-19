San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Raises Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 159.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $89.13 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.