Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $8,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after acquiring an additional 596,573 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 247.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 842,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,325. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 136.73%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.