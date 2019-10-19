Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 970.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. 241,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,901. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.4117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.