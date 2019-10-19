Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000.

SCHX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 562,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,189. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $72.36.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

