Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE:SCU traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 78,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,962. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $799.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.08. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 115.16% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,801 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $62,014.14. Insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

