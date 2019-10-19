SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 27.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,883,000 after purchasing an additional 60,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $2,700,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $1,433,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 16,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.49.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.04. 519,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,950. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $487.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

