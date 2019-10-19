SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,515 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie set a $10.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 6,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 30,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,788.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 67,500 shares of company stock worth $551,320. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

CLF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,452,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,954,011. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 238.16% and a net margin of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

