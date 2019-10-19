SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,478 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.78. 1,135,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,226. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.43.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

