SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,131 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 113.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,428,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 53.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 655,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after purchasing an additional 612,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 565.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 477,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 405,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 26.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,664,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after acquiring an additional 345,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $74,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $482,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,531.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,516 and sold 39,510 shares valued at $910,953. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,440. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

