Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on the stock.

STB has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.34).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,365 ($17.84) on Wednesday. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,610 ($21.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $252.21 million and a PE ratio of 8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,287.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,406.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

In other news, insider Michael Bruce Forsyth acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($17.60) per share, with a total value of £6,735 ($8,800.47).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.