SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SGRO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price (up from GBX 755 ($9.87)) on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.60) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 797.58 ($10.42).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 835 ($10.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 793.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 736.46. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 832 ($10.87). The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

