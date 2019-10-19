Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock remained flat at $$43.79 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 199,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, insider Edward S. Lampert purchased 38,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $1,516,704.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

