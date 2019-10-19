Sernova (CVE:SVA) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, 387,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 409,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 million and a P/E ratio of -10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.

Sernova (CVE:SVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sernova Corp. will post 0.0195745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Company Profile (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies, including therapeutic cells and local immune protection. The company is developing a Cell Pouch system that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of type-1 diabetes.

