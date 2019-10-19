Sessia Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $819,412.00 and $14,114.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sessia

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,839,841 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

