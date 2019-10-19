SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S stock remained flat at $$29.55 during trading on Friday. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.

About SEVERN TRENT PL/S

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

