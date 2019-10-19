Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $19.65, 203,986 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 157,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Shotspotter from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 price objective on Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shotspotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $219.96 million, a PE ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 2.64.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in Shotspotter by 81.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 77,710 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the second quarter worth about $2,696,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shotspotter by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Shotspotter by 6,426.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shotspotter by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

