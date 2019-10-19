Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Up 5.5%

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.24, 498,758 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 229,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWIR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $406.86 million, a PE ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 2.00.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $191.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sierra Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

