SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.82. 688,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $89.01.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.