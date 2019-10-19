SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 4,011.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Voya Financial by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,322,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Voya Financial by 118.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 908,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 492,255 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Voya Financial by 1,477.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 506,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 474,300 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Voya Financial by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 738,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 393,948 shares during the period.

VOYA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. 624,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In related news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

