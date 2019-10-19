SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $941,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,066. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $216.97 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.647 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

