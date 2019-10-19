SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 9.6% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.1% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price (up previously from $435.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.93.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.20. 450,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,900. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $314.14 and a 12-month high of $414.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.