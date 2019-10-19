SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $42.38. 6,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,580. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

