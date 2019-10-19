SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 8,084 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,783,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

