Signature Bank (SBNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $122.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

